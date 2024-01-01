Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve ball soup

Item pic

 

Char Bar

2142 L St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mom's Matzah Ball Soup$10.00
More about Char Bar
Matzah Ball Soup image

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matzah Ball Soup$11.00
16oz of chicken vegetable soup, served with 2 matzah balls
More about CR NoMa
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter at The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Matzah Ball Soup$12.00
Traditional Matzah Ball Soup with Shredded Chicken & Dill. The perfect soup for a cold or rainy day!
More about Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
Item pic

 

Gatsby

1205 Half Street Southeast, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ADAM'S MATZO BALL CHICKEN SOUP$7.99
Matzoh Ball Soup$9.00
More about Gatsby
Item pic

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grandma Matzah Ball Soup$13.00
Chickenless Matzah Ball Soup$13.00
More about Prescription Chicken
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Matzoh Ball Soup$5.99
Large Matzoh Ball Soup$11.99
More about Bethesda Bagels

