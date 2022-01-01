Barbacoas in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Burrito$10.00
Shredded spicy beef includes lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Barbacoa Quesadilla$10.00
Shredded spicy beef, includes: green peppers, red peppers and onions.
Barbacoa Bowl$10.00
Shredded spicy beef includes: lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
dLeña image

 

dLeña

476 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
LAMB BARBACOA SHANK$48.00
birria style / escabeche vegetables / salsa verde cruda / pickled red onions / blue corn tortillas
More about dLeña
Paraíso image

 

Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Quesadilla$17.00
Mexican cheese blend,Barbacoa, salsa verde, onions
More about Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Las Gemelas

1280 4th Street NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla con Barbacoa$13.00
Quesadilla Barbacoa$13.00
Taco de Barbacoa$5.50
More about Taqueria Las Gemelas
Item pic

TACOS

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo (Beef and Spicy)
Barbacoa Burrito$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. (Beef and Spicy)
Barbacoa Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese, onions, green&red peppers
(Beef and Spicy)
Side of Pico de gallo and sour cream
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Barbacoa Taco (1 Taco)$5.00
hredded beef, slow cooked in its own juice with spices and peppers, raw onion and cilantro
Beef Barbacoa Taco Platter(2 tacos,rice & beans)$11.00
hredded beef, slow cooked in its own juice with spices and peppers, raw onion and cilantro
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
Taqueria Xochi image

 

Taqueria Xochi

924 U st nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixiote de Barbacoa available until 11/23$32.00
Slow-cooked steamed lamb barbacoa with Mexican rice, beans, 5 handmade tortillas, and housemade salsas serves 1-2 people.
Available until 11/23/22
More about Taqueria Xochi

