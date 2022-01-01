Barbacoas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$10.00
Shredded spicy beef includes lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$10.00
Shredded spicy beef, includes: green peppers, red peppers and onions.
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$10.00
Shredded spicy beef includes: lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about dLeña
dLeña
476 K Street, NW, Washington
|LAMB BARBACOA SHANK
|$48.00
birria style / escabeche vegetables / salsa verde cruda / pickled red onions / blue corn tortillas
More about Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill
Paraiso Taqueria & Mezcaleria - Capitol Hill
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$17.00
Mexican cheese blend,Barbacoa, salsa verde, onions
More about Taqueria Las Gemelas
Taqueria Las Gemelas
1280 4th Street NE, Washington
|Quesadilla con Barbacoa
|$13.00
|Quesadilla Barbacoa
|$13.00
|Taco de Barbacoa
|$5.50
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo (Beef and Spicy)
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. (Beef and Spicy)
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$10.00
Cheese, onions, green&red peppers
(Beef and Spicy)
Side of Pico de gallo and sour cream
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
Agua 301 Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Beef Barbacoa Taco (1 Taco)
|$5.00
hredded beef, slow cooked in its own juice with spices and peppers, raw onion and cilantro
|Beef Barbacoa Taco Platter(2 tacos,rice & beans)
|$11.00
hredded beef, slow cooked in its own juice with spices and peppers, raw onion and cilantro