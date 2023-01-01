Beef curry in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve beef curry
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Curry Chow Fun (shrimp, chicken or beef)
|$14.95
|Curry Beef
|$16.95
|Curry Chow Mei Fun (shrimp, chicken or beef)
|$14.95
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
East Street Cafe
50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Curried Beef Kway Teow
|$14.45
Cane - 403 H St NE
403 H St NE, Washington
|Curried Beef Bowl
|$17.50
Curried beef with potatoes, channa, and eggplant choka. Served with jasmine rice and cucumber salad.
Mr. Chens - DC
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Beef Curry Fried Rice
|$15.88
|Beef Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
|$15.88
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Southern Thai Beef Curry
|$18.00
Top round beef,
green and red peppers,
lemongrass,
Southern Thai curry paste, served with rice. Spicy, (GF)