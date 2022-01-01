Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fried Rice$11.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fried Rice$14.00
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of:
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
Beef Fried Rice$18.00
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of:
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

 

Mochica Express & Chifa DC

919 18th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CARNE)$13.00
Beef Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)
BEEF FRIED RICE (CHAUFA CARNE)$13.00
Beef Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)
More about Mochica Express & Chifa DC
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fried Brown Rice$15.88
Beef Curry Fried Rice$15.88
Beef Fried Rice$15.88
More about Mr.Chens

