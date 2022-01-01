Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef patties in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve beef patties

Negril Eatery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Negril Eatery

2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4599 reviews)
Beef Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with spicy ground beef
More about Negril Eatery
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 - Jamaican Beef Patty$1.99
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House

