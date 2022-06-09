Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef short ribs in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Beef Short Ribs$22.00
Short Ribs Braised Onion Demi Sauce, Sweet Potato Square and Southern Green Beans
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Ribs Dinner$20.49
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Short Ribs$31.00
8oz molasses braised beef short ribs in a red wine demi glace.
Served with choice of two sides.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Beef Short Rib Breakfast Bowl$18.00
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with whipped Polenta, Southern Braised Greens, and a poached Egg.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
9403e897-8976-4332-a037-f94dce7c09db image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Short Ribs NO SIDE$18.95
Beef Short Ribs$22.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Beef Short Rib Breakfast Bowl$18.00
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with whipped Polenta, Southern Braised Greens, and a poached Egg.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Short Ribs NO SIDE$17.95
Beef Short Ribs$21.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Braised Beef Short Rib Breakfast Bowl$18.00
Beef Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with White Cheddar and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion Marmalade on Sourdough Bread.
More about Bakers Daughter

