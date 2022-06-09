Beef short ribs in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve beef short ribs
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$22.00
Short Ribs Braised Onion Demi Sauce, Sweet Potato Square and Southern Green Beans
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Beef Short Ribs Dinner
|$20.49
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Beef Short Ribs
|$31.00
8oz molasses braised beef short ribs in a red wine demi glace.
Served with choice of two sides.
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Braised Beef Short Rib Breakfast Bowl
|$18.00
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with whipped Polenta, Southern Braised Greens, and a poached Egg.
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Beef Short Ribs NO SIDE
|$18.95
|Beef Short Ribs
|$22.95
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Braised Beef Short Rib Breakfast Bowl
|$18.00
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with whipped Polenta, Southern Braised Greens, and a poached Egg.
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Beef Short Ribs NO SIDE
|$17.95
|Beef Short Ribs
|$21.95