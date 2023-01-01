Beef stew in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve beef stew
More about The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Guinness & Magners Beef Stew
|$20.00
With mashed potatoes & onion straws
More about Mecho's Dominican Kitchen
Mecho's Dominican Kitchen
2450 Market St. NE, Washington DC
|Stewed Beef Bandera
|$13.50
More about Bukom Restaurant & Lounge
Bukom Restaurant & Lounge
2442 18th Street Northwest, Washington
|STEWED BEEF
|$17.00
A tomato-based stew with chunks of flavorful beef.