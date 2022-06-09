Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffle$15.00
(**only available 12-4 pm Saturday-Sunday) vanilla whipped cream, maple syrup, choice of bacon or maple sausage
More about Chef Geoff's
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$6.00
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Item pic

 

Bistro Du Jour

99 District Square SW, Wasington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$14.00
Whipped vanilla cream, honey butter
More about Bistro Du Jour
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$8.50
dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh fruit, served with maple syrup
More about Le Bon Cafe
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffle$15.00
(**only available 7 am-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) vanilla whipped cream, maple syrup, choice of bacon or maple sausage.
More about Chef Geoff's

