Biryani in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve biryani

London Curry House

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Biryani$19.00
Goat Biryani$19.00
Chicken Biryani$18.00
More about London Curry House
Pappe

1317 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3479 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Biryani$24.00
More about Pappe
Bombay Street Food

524 8th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable biryani$17.00
Vegetable Biryani$17.00
Shrimp biryani$19.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Butter Chicken #3

601 2nd street NE, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veg Biryani$13.00
More about Butter Chicken #3
Naanwise Indian Cuisine

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Biryani$16.00
[Gluten Free and Vegan] subtly flavored basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetable, cashews, and raisins.
Chicken Biryani$17.00
[Gluten Free] basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with chicken, cashew and raisins.
Khaas Biryani$22.00
[Gluten Free] Basmati rice cooked with chicken, lamb, shrimp, vegetables, cashew, and raisins.
More about Naanwise Indian Cuisine
CURRY

Bombay Street Food

1413 Park Road, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable biryani$17.00
Chicken Biryani$17.00
Shrimp Biryani$19.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan

1915, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Biryani$18.00
Shrimp Biryani$20.00
Vegetable Biryani$16.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan

