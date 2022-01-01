Biryani in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve biryani
London Curry House
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Lamb Biryani
|$19.00
|Goat Biryani
|$19.00
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.00
Bombay Street Food
524 8th St. SE, Washington
|Vegetable biryani
|$17.00
|Vegetable Biryani
|$17.00
|Shrimp biryani
|$19.00
Naanwise Indian Cuisine
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Vegetable Biryani
|$16.00
[Gluten Free and Vegan] subtly flavored basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetable, cashews, and raisins.
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.00
[Gluten Free] basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with chicken, cashew and raisins.
|Khaas Biryani
|$22.00
[Gluten Free] Basmati rice cooked with chicken, lamb, shrimp, vegetables, cashew, and raisins.
CURRY
Bombay Street Food
1413 Park Road, Washington
|Vegetable biryani
|$17.00
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.00
|Shrimp Biryani
|$19.00