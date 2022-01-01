Bisque in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve bisque
More about Ophelia's Fish House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
Roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, andouille sausage,
lobster cream sauce
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, shaved onion, topped with balsamic
reduction and fried goat cheese croquettes
|Seafood Omelette
|$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1303 19th Street NW, Washington
|CT Roll
|$18.95
Served warm with butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|The Bar Harbor
|$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Grilled Salmon
|$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
|22oz. Ribeye
|$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
|Lobster Bisque
|$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
More about Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
514 8th St SE, Washington
|Shrimp & Crab Bisque Bowl
|$12.00
More about Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Lobster Bisque
|$11.00
12oz Bowl
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Cup Lobster Bisque
|$5.00
More about Bistro Cacao
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Lobster_Bisque_Dinner
|$13.00
Crème Fraiche, Butter Poached Lobster, Fried Sage
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Hushpuppies
|$10.00
**Made with Bacon Fat**
Comes 5 to an order.
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari
|$15.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Double Patty Cheeseburger
|$18.00
double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.