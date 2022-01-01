Bisque in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve bisque

Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, andouille sausage,
lobster cream sauce
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Arugula, shaved onion, topped with balsamic
reduction and fried goat cheese croquettes
Seafood Omelette$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1303 19th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (947 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CT Roll$18.95
Served warm with butter
Classic Lobster Roll$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
The Bar Harbor$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

 

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
22oz. Ribeye$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
Lobster Bisque$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

514 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Crab Bisque Bowl$12.00
More about Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque$11.00
12oz Bowl
More about Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
Cup Lobster Bisque image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Lobster Bisque$5.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster_Bisque_Dinner$13.00
Crème Fraiche, Butter Poached Lobster, Fried Sage
More about Bistro Cacao
Consumer pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hushpuppies$10.00
**Made with Bacon Fat**
Comes 5 to an order.
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari$15.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
Double Patty Cheeseburger$18.00
double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Turkey Clubs

Penne

Lobster Rolls

Panna Cotta

Ham Sandwiches

Rigatoni

Rangoon

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston