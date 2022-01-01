Boneless wings in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve boneless wings
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Boneless Wings
|$10.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
8 Pieces tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mumbo, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Naked
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|*Boneless Wings (5oz) HH
|$5.95
|Boneless Wings
|$12.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
|Boneless Wings - Brunch
|$11.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|8 BONELESS WINGS
|$10.00
Fried & tossed in: mild, hot, mumbo, bbq, old bay, sweet chili, or naked
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|10 Boneless Wings: hearty boneless tenders tossed in your favorite sauce
|$28.00
|5 Boneless Wings: hearty boneless tenders tossed in your favorite sauce
|$15.00
Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Wings (Boneless)
|$12.95