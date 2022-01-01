Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$10.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Boxcar Tavern
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$11.00
8 Pieces tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mumbo, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Naked
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Boneless Wings image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Boneless Wings (5oz) HH$5.95
Boneless Wings$12.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
Boneless Wings - Brunch$11.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
More about Ben's Next Door
8 BONELESS WINGS image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8 BONELESS WINGS$10.00
Fried & tossed in: mild, hot, mumbo, bbq, old bay, sweet chili, or naked
More about Stadium Sports
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10 Boneless Wings: hearty boneless tenders tossed in your favorite sauce$28.00
5 Boneless Wings: hearty boneless tenders tossed in your favorite sauce$15.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wings (Boneless)$12.95
More about Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
Item pic

 

Tall Boy

1239 9th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings$12.00
8 crispy fried boneless wings
More about Tall Boy

