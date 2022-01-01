Brisket in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve brisket
Smokin' Pig
1208 H St. NE, Washington
|Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK
|$29.00
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$14.00
|Memphis Sweet & Spicy
Pho Deli
2628 11th St NW, Washington
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
|N7. Chicken Pho
|$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
Schmaltz Bros. Food Truck
Washington D.C., Washington
|BUBBIE'S "BEEN SMOKING" BRISKET (Thurs)
|$18.00
Mesquite smoked whole brisket, black cherry BBQ sauce, pickles, slaw, chipotle aioli, on an everything-spiced challah bun
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|BLUE RUB BURGER
|$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
|RIBS, HALF RACK
|$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
TACOS
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Birria de Res (braised beef brisket)
|$13.00
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|Beef Brisket
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Grocery
1513 17th Street NW, Washington
|Impossible™ Duke's Burger
|$16.00
impossible™ burger patty/ melted gouda/ garlic aioli/ charred red onion/ pickles/ sweet chili sauce/ arugula/ brioche bun
|White Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
sharp white cheddar/ shell pasta/ truffle oil
|Torta Milanesa 'Cubano'
|$15.00
chicken schnitzel/ jarlsberg cheese/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/
avocado/ capicola ham/ pickled jalapeno/ garlic aioli/ dijon/ onion/ torta roll
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Grocery
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington
|Wagyu Burger -
|$17.00
two wagyu beef patties/ Duke’s Jam (bacon, onion, cabernet sauvignon, tomato)/ cheddar cheese/ romaine/ garlic aioli/ brioche
|Corn "Elote Locos" -
|$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
|East Side Brisket -
|$16.00
salted brisket/ swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ garlic aioli/ caramelized onions/ garlic dill pickles/ sourdough Bread
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Yogi
1921 8th Street NW, Washington
|Beef Brisket 차돌박이 Thinly shaved GF
|$22.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Federalist Pig
1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington
|Brisket
Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho
|$14.50
Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave
3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington
|A3. Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$12.00
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)