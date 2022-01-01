Brulee in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve brulee
District Doughnut
5 Market Square SW, Washington
|Dulce de Leche Creme Brulee
|$4.00
dulce de leche pastry cream, caramelized sugar
District Doughnut
1309 5th St NE, Washington
|Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
|$4.00
vanilla bean pastry cream, caramelized sugar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St NW, Washington
|Creme Brulee
|$4.25
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.