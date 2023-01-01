Buffalo burgers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve buffalo burgers
More about The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Buffalo Burger
|$20.00
Two 6oz patties topped with bleu cheese, house buffalo sauce, baby arugula, tomato & pickle. Served with chips
More about Chef Geoff's
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Buffalo Turkey Burger
|$18.00
lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing
More about W&C Dining
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Buffalo Bacon Burger
|$10.10
buffalo marinated burger, smoked blue cheese, and spicy ketchip served with a shredded carrot slaw