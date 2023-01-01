Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo burgers in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve buffalo burgers

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Burger$20.00
Two 6oz patties topped with bleu cheese, house buffalo sauce, baby arugula, tomato & pickle. Served with chips
More about The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Turkey Burger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing
More about Chef Geoff's
W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Bacon Burger$10.10
buffalo marinated burger, smoked blue cheese, and spicy ketchip served with a shredded carrot slaw
More about W&C Dining
Chef Geoff's West End

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Turkey Burger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, old bay remoulade
More about Chef Geoff's West End

