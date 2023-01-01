Buffalo chicken pizza in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Brightwood Pizza by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.99
Pulled Chicken, Shredded Mozz, Sliced Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Drizzle, House Buffalo Sauce, Chives & Parmesan
Atlas Brew Works Half Street - Curbside Pickup Orders
1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington
|Whole Buffalo Crispy Chicken Pizza
|$28.00
Roasted garlic and charred onion cream, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, buttermilk brined crispy white meat chicken, buffalo sauce, chopped scallion