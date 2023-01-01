Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Brightwood Pizza by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
Pulled Chicken, Shredded Mozz, Sliced Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Drizzle, House Buffalo Sauce, Chives & Parmesan
More about Brightwood Pizza by ANXO
Item pic

 

Atlas Brew Works Half Street - Curbside Pickup Orders

1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whole Buffalo Crispy Chicken Pizza$28.00
Roasted garlic and charred onion cream, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, buttermilk brined crispy white meat chicken, buffalo sauce, chopped scallion
More about Atlas Brew Works Half Street - Curbside Pickup Orders
Item pic

 

2121 K Street - HomeSlyce - DC

2121 K St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Light tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions & sundried tomatoes
More about 2121 K Street - HomeSlyce - DC

