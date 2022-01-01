Buffalo chicken salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|LG. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
|$14.50
|SM. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
|$7.50