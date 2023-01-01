Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Noma Pizza - 1306 north capital

1306 north capital, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken with buffalo flavor, red onion, roosted repaper, Lettuce ,mayo with Mozzarella cheese
More about Noma Pizza - 1306 north capital
Tonic at Quigleys image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tonic at Quigley's Pharmacy

2036 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (788 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
grilled chicken breast, blue cheese dressing, spicy buffalo sauce, grilled jalapeños, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted sesame seed bun
More about Tonic at Quigley's Pharmacy
Main pic

 

Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw

1802 Belmont Road Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich tossed in house herbs and buffalo sauce, with fries and drink.
More about Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw

