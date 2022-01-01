Buffalo wings in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve buffalo wings
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
Grilled Then Flash Fried. Tossed In Hot, Mild, Or BBQ Sauce, Or A Lemon Pepper Dry Rub.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|10 Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Diner
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|Buffalo Wings
|$11.00
Fried Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce with a side of Bleu Cheese.
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$6.50
Served with crudités.
Choose from blue cheese or ranch.
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|10Pcs Buffalo Style Wings
|$15.99
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
|30Pcs Buffalo Style Wings
|$38.99
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
|5Pcs Buffalo Style Wings
|$7.99
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.19
ranch or blue cheese