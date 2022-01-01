Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve buffalo wings

CR NoMa image

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wing Sauce - OG Buffalo$0.00
More about CR NoMa
Buffalo Wings image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$14.00
Grilled Then Flash Fried. Tossed In Hot, Mild, Or BBQ Sauce, Or A Lemon Pepper Dry Rub.
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
The Queen Vic image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10 Buffalo Wings$14.00
More about The Queen Vic
The Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Diner

2453 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$11.00
Fried Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce with a side of Bleu Cheese.
More about The Diner
Rocklands BBQ DC image

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings$14.49
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Stoney's on L image

 

Stoney's on L

2101 L St. NW #103, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$13.00
More about Stoney's on L
Item pic

 

Halal Wrist

3019 Georgia Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$0.00
More about Halal Wrist
Consumer pic

 

The Runaway

3523 12th St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Buffalo Grilled Wings$0.00
More about The Runaway
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wings$6.50
Served with crudités.
Choose from blue cheese or ranch.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
10Pcs Buffalo Style Wings$15.99
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
30Pcs Buffalo Style Wings$38.99
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
5Pcs Buffalo Style Wings$7.99
Fresh homemade party wings paired with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Bang Bang Sauce ($3 Extra), Honey Old Bay, Honey Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, & Lemon pepper
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$12.19
ranch or blue cheese
More about Walters Sports Bar
Wings Buffalo image

 

Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wings Buffalo$12.00
More about Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

