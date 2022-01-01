Caesar salad in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve caesar salad

Station 4 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Kobe Burger$26.00
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche
Classic Caesar Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Garlic-Focaccia Croutons
French Onion Soup$10.00
Gratinèe with Gruyère Cheese
More about Station 4
Church Hall image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Church Hall

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Toasted Croutons, and a Caesar Dressing
More about Church Hall
Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Tacos$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
Garlic Dipping Bread$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
More about Madhatter
The Grill image

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$16.00
parmesan / anchovies / big crumbs / garlic dressing
More about The Grill
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti D (Protein)$17.00
Garlic Knots$3.00
18" Combo Pizza$24.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Stoney's on L image

 

Stoney's on L

2101 L St. NW #103, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.00
More about Stoney's on L
AP Caesar Salad image

 

All-Purpose

1250 9th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AP Caesar Salad$14.00
little gem lettuces, parm, breadcrumbs, anchovy dressing
More about All-Purpose
Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, andouille sausage,
lobster cream sauce
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Arugula, shaved onion, topped with balsamic
reduction and fried goat cheese croquettes
Seafood Omelette$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Cafe Vino image

 

Cafe Vino

4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$10.00
CAESAR SALAD
More about Cafe Vino
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
Six Shooter Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
More about RedRocks
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sfoglina Caesar Salad$17.00
Baby Green & Red Romaine, Ricotta Salata
More about Sfoglina
Jackie - American Bistro image

 

Jackie - American Bistro

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jackie Burger$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
Mushroom Croquettes$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
Spam Fried Rice$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
More about Jackie - American Bistro
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Skin$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
More about Stan's Restaurant
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wings Inferno$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$10.00
Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
More about Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
Boundary Stone image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone Burger$12.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
Eggless Caesar Salad$10.00
chopped romaine, eggless dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, sardines
Chicken Wings$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
More about Boundary Stone
Bullfeathers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullfeathers

410 1st St SE, Washington

Avg 3.9 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.00
More about Bullfeathers
AP Caesar Salad image

 

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
AP Caesar Salad$14.00
little gem lettuces, parm, breadcrumbs, anchovy dressing
More about All-Purpose
Tonari image

PIZZA

Tonari

707 6th St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Tonari Caesar Salad TOGO$6.00
More about Tonari
Roofers Union image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roofers Union

2446 18th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.8 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$9.00
Anchovies, parmesan cheese, croutons
<please note that caesar dressing contains anchovies & parmesan, we can leave off the garnish but that is all we can do>
More about Roofers Union
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
Caesar Salad image

 

Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza
Sukūtā image

 

Sukūtā

909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$4.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, crispy Brussels sprouts, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, Caesar salad dressing.
More about Sukūtā
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheese$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
Hot Dip$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
'Nduja + Peppers$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!
More about Martha Dear
Kale Caesar Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

City Winery

1350 OKIE ST NE, Washington

Avg 3.5 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
creamy caesar, house-made crouton, shaved parmesan, baby kale, marinated cherry tomatoes
More about City Winery
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

1300 4th St SE, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
More about EMMY SQUARED

