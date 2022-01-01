Caesar salad in Washington
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Kobe Burger
|$26.00
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Garlic-Focaccia Croutons
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Gratinèe with Gruyère Cheese
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Toasted Croutons, and a Caesar Dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
|Tacos
|$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
|Garlic Dipping Bread
|$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$16.00
parmesan / anchovies / big crumbs / garlic dressing
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Spaghetti D (Protein)
|$17.00
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
|18" Combo Pizza
|$24.00
All-Purpose
1250 9th Street NW, Washington
|AP Caesar Salad
|$14.00
little gem lettuces, parm, breadcrumbs, anchovy dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
Roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, andouille sausage,
lobster cream sauce
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, shaved onion, topped with balsamic
reduction and fried goat cheese croquettes
|Seafood Omelette
|$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
Cafe Vino
4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington
|CAESAR SALAD
|$10.00
CAESAR SALAD
PIZZA
RedRocks
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
|Six Shooter Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Sfoglina Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Baby Green & Red Romaine, Ricotta Salata
Jackie - American Bistro
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington
|Jackie Burger
|$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
|Mushroom Croquettes
|$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
|Spam Fried Rice
|$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Potato Skin
|$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
|Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)
|$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Wings Inferno
|$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Stone Burger
|$12.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
|Eggless Caesar Salad
|$10.00
chopped romaine, eggless dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, sardines
|Chicken Wings
|$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullfeathers
410 1st St SE, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
All-Purpose
79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington
|AP Caesar Salad
|$14.00
little gem lettuces, parm, breadcrumbs, anchovy dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roofers Union
2446 18th Street NW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Anchovies, parmesan cheese, croutons
<please note that caesar dressing contains anchovies & parmesan, we can leave off the garnish but that is all we can do>
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St NW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza
1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Sukūtā
909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, crispy Brussels sprouts, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, Caesar salad dressing.
PIZZA
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
|Hot Dip
|$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
|'Nduja + Peppers
|$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
City Winery
1350 OKIE ST NE, Washington
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.00
creamy caesar, house-made crouton, shaved parmesan, baby kale, marinated cherry tomatoes