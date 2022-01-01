Calamari in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
Flash Fried Calamari, Jalapeno Aioli, and Charred Lemon
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Osteria Morini - DC
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Calamari Fritti
|$18.00
fried calamari, mint, calabrian chili aioli
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Calamari
|$14.00
Chipotle aioli
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
Stellina Pizzeria
508 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Polipo e Calamari
|$17.00
Fried octopus & calamari, shaved brussel sprout salad, red
onion, red wine vinegar and burrata
|Insalata di Calamari Arrostiti
|$17.00
Roasted calamari, arugula, shaved fennel, carrots, cherry tomatoes, toasted taralli crumbles, mint, basil, lemon mustard dressing
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Fried Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly Breaded With Cajun Seasoning And Fried, Served With Tomato Sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
marinara & chipotle aioli
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
901 4th Street NW, Washington
|Calamari Fritto
|$13.00
vegetables, herbs, lemon, pomodoro
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari
|$16.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Sriracha aioli, grilled corn, sweet carrot confit
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Calamari
|$9.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Calamari Provencale
|$17.00
Squid, Tomatoes, Fennel, Garlic, Olives w/ Pits
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Stellina Pizzeria
399 Morse Street N.E., Washington
|NEW!! Insalata di Calamari Arrostiti
|$17.00
Roasted Calamari, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Taralli Crumbles, Mint, Basil, Lemon Mustard Dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Crispy Calamari: lightly breaded calamari, fried banana peppers, lemon-caper aioli, spicy marinara sauce
|$12.00
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Grilled Spiced Calamari
|$18.00
Almond Romesco, Charred Red Peppers
Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Nuts, Black Pepper
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Calamari
|$9.95
Seasoned Squid dipped in batter, deep fried and served with home made spicy mayo.
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Calamari
|$13.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari
|$16.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Fried Calamari
|$9.99
10 oz fresh calamari coated in our house breading, served with lemon
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
|Rhode Island Calamari a la Plancha
|$18.50
Seared on the plancha with Olive oil & garlic, finished with a bright Salsa Verde, housemade bread
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
marinara & chipotle aioli
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
Crispy, flash-fried calamari mixed with peppers and served with chipotle mayo dipping sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Fiola Mare
3100 K street NW, Washington
|S.G. Calamari (1 lb)
|$40.00
Hearty portion of fresh Grilled Calamari with Salsa Verde.
Reheating Instructions included
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Oyster Mushroom Calamari
|$10.00
crispy spiced oyster mushrooms, marinara, lemon wedge WF SF NF
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roofers Union
2446 18th Street NW, Washington
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Crispy Calamari
zucchini, red pepper, spicy soy aioli
(contains gluten)
PASTA
Sfoglina
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington
|Grilled Spiced Calamari
|$18.00
Almond Romesco, Charred Red Peppers
Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Nuts, Black Pepper
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
District Kitchen
2606 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Fried Calamari
|$13.00
flour crusted, pickled hot peppers, lemon, cilantro, sriracha aioli
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St NW, Washington
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
