Calamari in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve calamari

Fried Calamari image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$18.00
Flash Fried Calamari, Jalapeno Aioli, and Charred Lemon
More about Station 4
Osteria Morini - DC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Osteria Morini - DC

301 Water St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari Fritti$18.00
fried calamari, mint, calabrian chili aioli
More about Osteria Morini - DC
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$14.00
Chipotle aioli
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$18.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

Stellina Pizzeria

508 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Polipo e Calamari$17.00
Fried octopus & calamari, shaved brussel sprout salad, red
onion, red wine vinegar and burrata
Insalata di Calamari Arrostiti$17.00
Roasted calamari, arugula, shaved fennel, carrots, cherry tomatoes, toasted taralli crumbles, mint, basil, lemon mustard dressing
More about Stellina Pizzeria
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$13.00
Lightly Breaded With Cajun Seasoning And Fried, Served With Tomato Sauce
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$15.00
marinara & chipotle aioli
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d

901 4th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari Fritto$13.00
vegetables, herbs, lemon, pomodoro
More about Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari$16.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.00
Sriracha aioli, grilled corn, sweet carrot confit
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$9.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
La Piquette image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Piquette

3714 Macomb St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Provencale$17.00
Squid, Tomatoes, Fennel, Garlic, Olives w/ Pits
More about La Piquette
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse Street N.E., Washington

Avg 4.7 (3122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW!! Insalata di Calamari Arrostiti$17.00
Roasted Calamari, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Taralli Crumbles, Mint, Basil, Lemon Mustard Dressing
More about Stellina Pizzeria
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Calamari: lightly breaded calamari, fried banana peppers, lemon-caper aioli, spicy marinara sauce$12.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$9.98
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Spiced Calamari$18.00
Almond Romesco, Charred Red Peppers
Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Nuts, Black Pepper
More about Sfoglina
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$9.95
Seasoned Squid dipped in batter, deep fried and served with home made spicy mayo.
More about Banana Leaves
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$13.95
served with Marinara Sauce
More about Stan's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari$16.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
More about Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$9.99
10 oz fresh calamari coated in our house breading, served with lemon
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Estadio image

TAPAS

Estadio

1520 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rhode Island Calamari a la Plancha$18.50
Seared on the plancha with Olive oil & garlic, finished with a bright Salsa Verde, housemade bread
More about Estadio
Item pic

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$15.00
marinara & chipotle aioli
More about Chef Geoff's
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$10.00
Crispy, flash-fried calamari mixed with peppers and served with chipotle mayo dipping sauce.
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Fiola Mare

3100 K street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
Takeout
S.G. Calamari (1 lb)$40.00
Hearty portion of fresh Grilled Calamari with Salsa Verde.
Reheating Instructions included
More about Fiola Mare
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oyster Mushroom Calamari$10.00
crispy spiced oyster mushrooms, marinara, lemon wedge WF SF NF
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
Roofers Union image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roofers Union

2446 18th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.8 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Crispy Calamari
zucchini, red pepper, spicy soy aioli
(contains gluten)
More about Roofers Union
Item pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Spiced Calamari$18.00
Almond Romesco, Charred Red Peppers
Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Nuts, Black Pepper
More about Sfoglina
District Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

District Kitchen

2606 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.00
flour crusted, pickled hot peppers, lemon, cilantro, sriracha aioli
More about District Kitchen
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Calamari$18.00
More about Bistro Cacao

