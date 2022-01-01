Catfish sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Catfish Sandwich
|$14.49
More about The Green Bee Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$14.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Grilled Catfish Sandwich
|$12.49
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Catfish Sandwich
|$9.99
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice