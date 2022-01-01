Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Sandwich$14.49
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Blackened Catfish Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Catfish Sandwich$12.49
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Catfish Sandwich$9.99
Fresh fish coated in our house breading and fried. Served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Catfish Sandwich$22.00
Fried Catfish Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes, topped with Remoulade Sauce; Served with Fries
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH

