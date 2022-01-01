Ceviche in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve ceviche
Pisco y Nazca
1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON
|Ceviche Callejero
|$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
|Ceviche Tradicional
|$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato.
Maiz64
1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington
|Broccoli Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Broccoli, black mole & cashews
|Esquites
|$16.00
Heirloom mexican corn, epazote broth, spicy mayo & queso cotija
|Barbacoa Tacos (2)
|$16.00
Lamb, avocado puree, cabbage, red onion & cilantro
Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$14.99
Gulf Shrimp, red onion, cucumber, Fresno chiles & lime. Served with tortilla chips.
Pisco
1823 L STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|CEVICHE TRADICIONAL
|$11.25
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato