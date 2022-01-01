Ceviche in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve ceviche

Ceviche Callejero image

 

Pisco y Nazca

1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Callejero$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
Ceviche Tradicional$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato.
More about Pisco y Nazca
Maiz64 image

 

Maiz64

1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccoli Tacos (2)$14.00
Broccoli, black mole & cashews
Esquites$16.00
Heirloom mexican corn, epazote broth, spicy mayo & queso cotija
Barbacoa Tacos (2)$16.00
Lamb, avocado puree, cabbage, red onion & cilantro
More about Maiz64
Item pic

 

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$14.99
Gulf Shrimp, red onion, cucumber, Fresno chiles & lime. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL image

 

Pisco

1823 L STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL$11.25
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
More about Pisco
Sushi Hachi image

 

Sushi Hachi

735 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sushi Platter--EDAMAME, today's miso soup, snapper miso ceviche, 3 piece nigiri (tuna, kanpachi, salmon), 4 piece yellowtail cilantro roll$28.00
More about Sushi Hachi

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Chicken Tenders

Bisque

Rangoon

Greek Salad

Fattoush Salad

Tomato Soup

Clams

Honey Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston