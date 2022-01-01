Chai lattes in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chai lattes
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Chai Latte Large
|$5.59
|Iced Chai Latte Large
|$5.59
|Iced Chai Latte Medium
|$5.29
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
|$0.00
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Iced Chai Latte, 16oz
|$5.25
Our Signature In-House made Chai with Steamed Milk over Ice
|Chai Latte, 12oz
|$4.75
Our Signature In-House made Chai with Steamed Milk
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Dolcezza - Hirshhorn
Independence Ave SW & 7th St SW, Washington
|Iced Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.00
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
MyChai spiced chai + whole milk. 12 oz
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$0.00
MyChai microbrewed spiced chai + steamed milk + espresso. 12 oz
Dolcezza - City Center DC
904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Iced Large Chai Latte
|$5.75
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.00
Confetti Play Cafe
4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington
|Iced Cherry Chai Oatmilk Latte
|$0.00
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
901 4th Street NW, Washington
|CHAI TEA LATTE
|$0.00
HOUSE BLEND CHAI TEA SPICES + STEAMED MILK + FOAM
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington
|Iced Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.00
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Chai Latte Medium
|$5.29
|Iced Chai Latte Medium
|$5.29
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
|$0.00
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Iced Chai Latte - 16 oz
|$4.75
|Chai Latte
|$3.75
Made with award-winning Dona masala chai concentrate -- brewed in small batches and slow steeped with cardamom, vanilla bean, ginger, cinnamon and organic black tea.
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
|$0.00
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.50
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Iced Chai Latte
|$3.95
Chai with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Ginger, and Milk. Served Over Ice.
|Chai Latte
|$3.95
Chai with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Ginger, and Steamed Milk
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
MyChai spiced chai + whole milk. 12 oz
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
MyChai microbrewed spiced chai + steamed milk + espresso. 12 oz
Cafe Fili
701 Second Street NE, Washington
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
|Chai Latte Reg
|$4.50
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chai Latte Large
|$5.59
|Iced Chai Latte Large
|$5.59
|Iced Chai Latte Medium
|$5.29
Tatte Bakery | City Center
1090 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
|$0.00
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
