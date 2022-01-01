Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte Large$5.59
Iced Chai Latte Large$5.59
Iced Chai Latte Medium$5.29
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$0.00
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte$0.00
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte, 16oz$5.25
Our Signature In-House made Chai with Steamed Milk over Ice
Chai Latte, 12oz$4.75
Our Signature In-House made Chai with Steamed Milk
Little Food Studio
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Latte$5.00
Busboys and Poets
Banner pic

 

Dolcezza - Hirshhorn

Independence Ave SW & 7th St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.00
Dolcezza - Hirshhorn
Officina Cafe image

 

Officina Cafe

1615 L Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Officina Cafe
Main pic

SANDWICHES

TAQUERIA EMISSARY

2029 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
TAQUERIA EMISSARY
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Latte$5.00
Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Latte$5.00
Busboys and Poets
Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$0.00
MyChai spiced chai + whole milk. 12 oz
Dirty Chai Latte$0.00
MyChai microbrewed spiced chai + steamed milk + espresso. 12 oz
Baked & Wired
Dolcezza - City Center DC image

 

Dolcezza - City Center DC

904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Large Chai Latte$5.75
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
Dolcezza - City Center DC
Banner pic

 

As You Are.

500 8th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$6.00
As You Are.
Confetti Play Cafe image

 

Confetti Play Cafe

4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Cherry Chai Oatmilk Latte$0.00
Confetti Play Cafe
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Latte$5.00
Busboys and Poets
Banner pic

 

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d

901 4th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHAI TEA LATTE$0.00
HOUSE BLEND CHAI TEA SPICES + STEAMED MILK + FOAM
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew'd
Sospeso image

 

Sospeso

1344 H Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.70
Sospeso
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee image

 

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee

1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.00
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte Medium$5.29
Iced Chai Latte Medium$5.29
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth
Colada Shop
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$0.00
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte$0.00
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte - 16 oz$4.75
Chai Latte$3.75
Made with award-winning Dona masala chai concentrate -- brewed in small batches and slow steeped with cardamom, vanilla bean, ginger, cinnamon and organic black tea.
Le Bon Cafe
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$0.00
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte$0.00
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Tatte Bakery | West End
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.50
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Chai Latte$3.00
Carvings
Item pic

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Iced Chai Latte$3.95
Chai with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Ginger, and Milk. Served Over Ice.
Chai Latte$3.95
Chai with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Ginger, and Steamed Milk
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Latte$5.00
Busboys and Poets
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.50
MyChai spiced chai + whole milk. 12 oz
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
MyChai microbrewed spiced chai + steamed milk + espresso. 12 oz
A Baked Joint
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

701 Second Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
Chai Latte Reg$4.50
Cafe Fili
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte Large$5.59
Iced Chai Latte Large$5.59
Iced Chai Latte Medium$5.29
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$0.00
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte$0.00
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Tatte Bakery | City Center

