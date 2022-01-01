Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chai tea

Officina Cafe image

 

Officina Cafe

1615 L Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
More about Officina Cafe
Item pic

 

Dolcezza - City Center DC

904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Masala Chai (black tea)$3.00
Indian assam black teas enlivened by sweet and aromatic spices.
More about Dolcezza - City Center DC
Banner pic

 

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d

901 4th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHAI TEA LATTE$0.00
HOUSE BLEND CHAI TEA SPICES + STEAMED MILK + FOAM
More about Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
Item pic

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth
More about Colada Shop
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.50
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Bombay Street Food image

 

Bombay Street Food

524 8th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cutting Chai Tea$4.00
More about Bombay Street Food
La Famosa image

 

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$6.00
More about La Famosa
Item pic

 

Colada Shop

1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth
More about Colada Shop
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.50
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$4.50
More about Bakers Daughter

