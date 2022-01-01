Chai tea in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chai tea
Dolcezza - City Center DC
904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Masala Chai (black tea)
|$3.00
Indian assam black teas enlivened by sweet and aromatic spices.
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
901 4th Street NW, Washington
|CHAI TEA LATTE
|$0.00
HOUSE BLEND CHAI TEA SPICES + STEAMED MILK + FOAM
SALADS
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.50
Colada Shop
1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
black tea, cinnamon, cloves, steamed and milk froth
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.50