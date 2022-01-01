Cheese fries in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cheese fries
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's City Bar
1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.99
Handcut fries with beef chili, queso sauce
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
|Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili sauce and cheese.
|Cheese Fries
|$6.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with delicious nacho cheese sauce.
CR NoMa
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Cheese Fries
|$8.00
handcut fries, cumin, garlic, salt, cheddar, provolone
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Grilled Cheese W/ Fries
|$9.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.49
|Cheese Fries
|$5.99
|Grilled Cheese & fries
|$8.99
Tap 99
1250 Half Street SE, Washington
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, served with your choice of dipping sauce. *Marinara recommended*
FRENCH FRIES
The Diner
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.95
Cholula Cheese Sauce and Diner Chili
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Fried Cheese Cake Roll
|$3.99
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
|Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili sauce and cheese.
|Turkey Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our new mild turkey chili and nacho cheese.
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Chilli Cheese Fries
|$10.95
Red Apron Union Market
1309 5th St. NE, Union Market, Washington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Beef Chili, Whiz, Smoked Crema, Taco Onions