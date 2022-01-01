Cheese fries in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve cheese fries

Lou's City Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's City Bar

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$9.99
Handcut fries with beef chili, queso sauce
More about Lou's City Bar
Chili Cheese Fries image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili sauce and cheese.
Cheese Fries$6.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with delicious nacho cheese sauce.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Smokin' Pig image

 

Smokin' Pig

1208 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Cheese Fries & Bacon 8oz$7.00
More about Smokin' Pig
CR NoMa image

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$8.00
handcut fries, cumin, garlic, salt, cheddar, provolone
More about CR NoMa
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese W/ Fries$9.00
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2712 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Fries$7.49
Cheese Fries$5.99
Grilled Cheese & fries$8.99
More about All About Burger
Item pic

 

Tap 99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, served with your choice of dipping sauce. *Marinara recommended*
More about Tap 99
The Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Diner

2453 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$9.95
Cholula Cheese Sauce and Diner Chili
More about The Diner
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheese Cake Roll$3.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Chili Cheese Fries image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili sauce and cheese.
Turkey Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our new mild turkey chili and nacho cheese.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilli Cheese Fries$10.95
More about Stan's Restaurant
Chili Cheese Fries image

 

Red Apron Union Market

1309 5th St. NE, Union Market, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Beef Chili, Whiz, Smoked Crema, Taco Onions
More about Red Apron Union Market
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#2 - Mo's Steak & Cheese Fries$10.99
Crispy French Fries topped with sirloin steak meat, dressed with gooey cheese whiz. Oven toasted for cheesy goodness that warms the soul
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House

Map

