Cheese pizza in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Kobe Burger
|$26.00
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Garlic-Focaccia Croutons
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Gratinèe with Gruyère Cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Spaghetti D (Protein)
|$17.00
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
|18" Combo Pizza
|$24.00
Cafe Vino
4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington
|MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA - CHEESE BASE
|$15.00
9" pizza made with 3 different cheese, signature sauce and housemade dough
PIZZA • SALADS
DC Pizza
1103 19th St, Washington
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$17.69
|Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
Kick Axe/THRōW Social
1401 Okie ST NE, Washington
|Throw Social Cheese pizza
|$6.00
Piping hot and super cheesy, our crispy crusted cheese pizza is the ideal quick hot snack
Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
Red Sauce, • Parmesan • Mozzarella