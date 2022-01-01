Cheesecake in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|New York American Cheesecake
|$12.00
served with whipped cream and berries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
Berry Compote
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake
|$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
Central Michel Richard
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington
|Mango Passionfruit Cheesecake
|$15.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake
|$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Blueberry Cheesecake Pie
|$6.85
Cheesecake bottom, blueberries, and a graham cracker crumb topping.
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
415 7th Street Northwest, Washington
|Mango Cheesecake
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|NY Style Cheesecake
|$9.50
graham crust, blueberry sauce
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Cheesecake
|$7.95
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Caramel Cheesecake
|$4.50
Caramel Cheesecake has just 5 ingredients in their rich sour cream-cream cheese filling over a buttery graham cracker crust,Caramel Cheesecake tasty cheesecake layers.
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake
|$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Residents Cafe & Bar
1306 18th St NW, Washington
|Cheesecake
|$13.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Pi Pizzeria
910 F Street NW, Washington DC
|Cheesecake
|$7.45
vanilla, graham cracker crust, berry sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Cheesecake Brownie
|$2.50
|Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
|$6.00
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Cheesecake with Strawberry Compote
|$6.00
DIM SUM
Bar Chinois
455 Eye St, Washington
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$7.00
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake
|$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Ube Cheesecake
|$10.00
sweet purple yam cheesecake with a nilla wafers & coconut crust
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Heavenly Cheesecake
|$9.00
seasonal fruit, oreo cookie crust, whipped cream
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Blueberry Cheesecake Pie
|$6.85
Cheesecake bottom, blueberries, and a graham cracker crumb topping.
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
|Manchego Cheesecake
|$10.00
Estadio's most favorite dessert is back! Rich manchego cheesecake, quince membrillo glaze & pistachio granola
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE
|Heavenly Cheesecake (Whole)
|$55.00
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates.
"absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
|Heavenly Cheesecake (Slice)
|$7.00
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates.
"absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
- 2