Cheesecake in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve cheesecake

Station 4 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
New York American Cheesecake$12.00
served with whipped cream and berries
More about Station 4
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$9.00
Berry Compote
More about Boxcar Tavern
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cheesecake$8.00
More about Paraíso
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
More about Busboys and Poets
Central Michel Richard image

 

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Passionfruit Cheesecake$15.00
More about Central Michel Richard
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
More about Busboys and Poets
Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake Pie$6.85
Cheesecake bottom, blueberries, and a graham cracker crumb topping.
More about Baked & Wired
Item pic

 

Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

415 7th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Cheesecake$4.00
More about Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Style Cheesecake$9.50
graham crust, blueberry sauce
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$7.95
More about Ben's Next Door
Item pic

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Cheesecake$4.50
Caramel Cheesecake has just 5 ingredients in their rich sour cream-cream cheese filling over a buttery graham cracker crust,Caramel Cheesecake tasty cheesecake layers.
More about Bandit Taco
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$13.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
More about Residents Cafe & Bar
Capo Deli image

 

Capo Deli

715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Raspberry$7.00
More about Capo Deli
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

 

Pi Pizzeria

910 F Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.45
vanilla, graham cracker crust, berry sauce.
More about Pi Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake Brownie$2.50
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$6.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake with Strawberry Compote$6.00
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Prost image

SANDWICHES

Prost

919 5th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
German Blueberry Cheesecake$8.00
More about Prost
Bar Chinois image

DIM SUM

Bar Chinois

455 Eye St, Washington

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cheesecake$7.00
Chocolate Cheesecake$7.00
More about Bar Chinois
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake$8.00
Ask your server for today's selection
More about Busboys and Poets
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ube Cheesecake$10.00
sweet purple yam cheesecake with a nilla wafers & coconut crust
More about Purple Patch
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heavenly Cheesecake$9.00
seasonal fruit, oreo cookie crust, whipped cream
More about Gatsby
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake Pie$6.85
Cheesecake bottom, blueberries, and a graham cracker crumb topping.
More about A Baked Joint
Estadio image

TAPAS

Estadio

1520 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Manchego Cheesecake$10.00
Estadio's most favorite dessert is back! Rich manchego cheesecake, quince membrillo glaze & pistachio granola
More about Estadio
Item pic

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Heavenly Cheesecake (Whole)$55.00
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates.
"absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
Heavenly Cheesecake (Slice)$7.00
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates.
"absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Style Cheesecake$9.50
graham crust, blueberry sauce
More about Chef Geoff's

