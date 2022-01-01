Chicken burritos in Washington
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Adobo Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream,
and pico de gallo
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|El Gallo Pibil | Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Grilled chicken pibil, mexican rice, pico de gallo, shedded lettuce, chihuahua sauce. Served with heirloom corn tortilla chips and salsa.
SMOOTHIES • TACOS
JACO Juice and Taco
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Santa Fe Burrito
|$10.75
Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
SANDWICHES
TAQUERIA EMISSARY
2029 P ST NW, Washington
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$14.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.99
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Adobo Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$9.00
Shredded Chicken breast smoky, little spicy comes with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo
Little Miner Taco
2715 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington D.C
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
with rice, cheese, sour cream, corn & bean salsa. Served with greens.
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Chicken Chorizo Burrito
|$18.00
Scrambled eggs, freshly ground & perfectly mild chicken sausage, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded cheese and mayo