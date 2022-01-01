Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Adobo Chicken Burrito$9.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream,
and pico de gallo
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
El Gallo Pibil | Chicken Burrito$14.00
Grilled chicken pibil, mexican rice, pico de gallo, shedded lettuce, chihuahua sauce. Served with heirloom corn tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Paraíso
JACO Juice and Taco image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

JACO Juice and Taco

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Santa Fe Burrito$10.75
Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
More about JACO Juice and Taco
Main pic

SANDWICHES

TAQUERIA EMISSARY

2029 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Burrito$14.00
More about TAQUERIA EMISSARY
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2712 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$8.99
More about All About Burger
3f0f1c11-76dc-4487-b149-6596a5f60cb9 image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Adobo Chicken Burrito$9.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Chicken Tinga Burrito$9.00
Shredded Chicken breast smoky, little spicy comes with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Bandit Taco
Grilled Chicken Burrito image

 

Little Miner Taco

2715 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington D.C

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Chicken Tinga Burrito$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Little Miner Taco
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$19.00
More about Mi Casa
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Burrito$14.00
with rice, cheese, sour cream, corn & bean salsa. Served with greens.
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chorizo Burrito$18.00
Scrambled eggs, freshly ground & perfectly mild chicken sausage, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded cheese and mayo
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Kale Salad

Chai Tea

Tagliatelle

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Noodles

Red Velvet Cake

Edamame

Shumai

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston