Chicken curry in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken curry
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Madras Curry Chicken
|$21.00
couscous, green apples, raisins,
arugula, curry cream
Negril Eatery
2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|CURRIED CHICKEN DINNER
|$9.50
Dark meat chicken marinated in our special curry sauce with potatoes served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
|Curry Chicken Pattie
|$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with chicken breast and flavored with our special curry sauce
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Jerk Chicken Dinner
|$14.49
|Oxtail Dinner
|$20.49
|Curry Chicken Dinner
|$13.49
Toki Underground
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen
|$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Naanwise Indian Cuisine
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Naan
|$3.00
leavened bread with butter
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.