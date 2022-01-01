Chicken curry in Washington

Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Madras Curry Chicken$21.00
couscous, green apples, raisins,
arugula, curry cream
More about Chef Geoff's
Negril Eatery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Negril Eatery

2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
CURRIED CHICKEN DINNER$9.50
Dark meat chicken marinated in our special curry sauce with potatoes served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
Curry Chicken Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with chicken breast and flavored with our special curry sauce
More about Negril Eatery
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Dinner$14.49
Oxtail Dinner$20.49
Curry Chicken Dinner$13.49
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Toki Underground image

DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Toki Underground

1234 H St Ne, Washington

Avg 4.5 (6367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
More about Toki Underground
Naanwise Indian Cuisine image

 

Naanwise Indian Cuisine

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naan$3.00
leavened bread with butter
Coconut Chicken Curry$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
Chicken Tikka Masala$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.
More about Naanwise Indian Cuisine

