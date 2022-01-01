Chicken fajitas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Chicken Fajitas
|$39.00
2 Pounds of Adobo Chicken mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Chicken Fajitas
|$38.00
2 Pounds of Adobo Chicken mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown - 3050 K St NW
3050 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Chicken Fajita
|$22.95