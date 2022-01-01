Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$39.00
2 Pounds of Adobo Chicken mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
TACOS

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$38.00
2 Pounds of Adobo Chicken mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown - 3050 K St NW

3050 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$22.95
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown - 3050 K St NW
Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$23.00
More about Mi Casa
Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Fajita$18.00
served on a hot skillet with sautéed peppers & onions, rice, beans & warm flour tortillas.
More about Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC

