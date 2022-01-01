Chicken fried rice in Washington

Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of :
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of spicy-basil sauce OR mild soy sauce and egg.
Vegetarian option- Mixed Veggies & Fried Tofu
More about Bangkok Joe's
Baan Siam image

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Winter Restaurant Week: - Meal for 2 Deal $70$70.00
Select 2 appetizers, 2 entrees, 1 dessert and 2 drinks.
Coconut Milk Griddle Snack$9.00
Coconut milk,
rice flour, wheat flour, sugar, salt.
Chicken Tapioca Dumplings$8.00
Tapioca, ground chicken,
garlic, peanuts, pepper,
sweet fermented radish. (GF)
More about Baan Siam
The Chicken + The Egg Fried Rice image

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Chicken + The Egg Fried Rice$17.00
Confit Chicken, Bacon
More about CHIKO - Dupont

