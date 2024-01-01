Chicken korma in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken korma
More about Pappe
Pappe
1317 14th St NW, Washington
|Chicken Pista Korma
|$28.00
Chicken Kesari Tikka cooked in a Pistachio Korma Sauce made with butter sauteed onions, pistachio, saffron, mint cilantro and cream. Served with basmati rice.
Contains nuts and dairy.
More about Naanwise
Naanwise
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Chicken Korma
|$19.00
[Gluten Free] Boneless Chicken simmered in cashew sauce and delicate spices.
More about Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
CURRY
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
1413 Park Road, Washington
|Chicken Korma
|$19.00