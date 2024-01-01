Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken korma in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve chicken korma

Pappe image

 

Pappe

1317 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pista Korma$28.00
Chicken Kesari Tikka cooked in a Pistachio Korma Sauce made with butter sauteed onions, pistachio, saffron, mint cilantro and cream. Served with basmati rice.
Contains nuts and dairy.
More about Pappe
Naanwise Indian Cuisine image

 

Naanwise

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Korma$19.00
[Gluten Free] Boneless Chicken simmered in cashew sauce and delicate spices.
More about Naanwise
Bombay Street Food image

CURRY

Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

1413 Park Road, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Korma$19.00
More about Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Restaurant banner

 

Oh! Naan - 1720 14th St NW

1720 14th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Korma$24.00
[Gluten Free] Boneless Chicken simmered in cashew sauce, heavy cream and delicate spices.
More about Oh! Naan - 1720 14th St NW

