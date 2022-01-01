Chicken noodle soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$11.95
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Chicken Rice Noodle Soup
|$15.88
|Chicken Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
|$15.88
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Served with flat rice noodles in clear chicken broth and top with grilled lemongrass chicken and garnished with cilantro and fried onion.
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken
|$17.00
Rice noodles, roasted pork,
ground chicken, bean
sprouts, scallions, cilantro,
lime juice, garlic, chili
pepper, ground peanuts. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Just what the Doctor ordered. Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup with Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Onion, Celery, and Elbow Noodles.
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Hearty with egg noodles.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Unconventional Diner
1207 9th Street NW, Washington
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$16.00
Matzo Balls | Egg Pasta | Mushrooms (df)