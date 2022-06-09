Chicken noodles in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$11.95
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Chicken Noodle
|$9.96
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Drunken Chicken Noodles
|$11.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with sweet bell peppers, onions, scallions, sweet basil, chili and garlic sauce. Gluten Free
Vegetarian option- Mixed veggies & fried Tofu
|Pad See Ew Chicken Noodles
|$11.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with Asian broccoli, egg and soy sauce
Vegetarian option- Fried Tofu
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Vietnamese Chicken and Rice Noodles (GF)
|$9.75
with red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, red pepper, snow peas and chopped peanuts, chili lime dressing
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Chicken Angel Hair Rice Noodles
|$15.88
|Chicken Rice Noodles
|$15.88
|Chicken Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
|$15.88
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Served with flat rice noodles in clear chicken broth and top with grilled lemongrass chicken and garnished with cilantro and fried onion.
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Stir-Fried Glass Noodles with Chicken & Shrimp
|$18.00
Glass noodles, chicken,
shrimp, egg, Napa cabbage,
yu choy, scallions, celery,
fermented red bean
curd sauce. (Medium spicy) (also available with tofu)
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken
|$17.00
Rice noodles, roasted pork,
ground chicken, bean
sprouts, scallions, cilantro,
lime juice, garlic, chili
pepper, ground peanuts. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Just what the Doctor ordered. Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup with Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Onion, Celery, and Elbow Noodles.
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Hearty with egg noodles.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Spicy Noodles with Chicken
|$6.00
wheat noodle with grilled chicken, carrots, cabbage, kale, cilantro in sweet & spicy soy dressing
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Unconventional Diner
1207 9th Street NW, Washington
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$16.00
Matzo Balls | Egg Pasta | Mushrooms (df)