Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$11.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle$8.00
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle$9.96
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken Chicken Noodles$11.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with sweet bell peppers, onions, scallions, sweet basil, chili and garlic sauce. Gluten Free
Vegetarian option- Mixed veggies & fried Tofu
Pad See Ew Chicken Noodles$11.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with Asian broccoli, egg and soy sauce
Vegetarian option- Fried Tofu
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vietnamese Chicken and Rice Noodles (GF)$9.75
with red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, red pepper, snow peas and chopped peanuts, chili lime dressing
More about Le Bon Cafe
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Angel Hair Rice Noodles$15.88
Chicken Rice Noodles$15.88
Chicken Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)$15.88
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

 

Midtown Center DC

1152 15th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle$5.63
More about Midtown Center DC
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Noodle Soup$14.95
Served with flat rice noodles in clear chicken broth and top with grilled lemongrass chicken and garnished with cilantro and fried onion.
More about Banana Leaves
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Stir-Fried Glass Noodles with Chicken & Shrimp$18.00
Glass noodles, chicken,
shrimp, egg, Napa cabbage,
yu choy, scallions, celery,
fermented red bean
curd sauce. (Medium spicy) (also available with tofu)
Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken$17.00
Rice noodles, roasted pork,
ground chicken, bean
sprouts, scallions, cilantro,
lime juice, garlic, chili
pepper, ground peanuts. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
More about Baan Siam
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
Just what the Doctor ordered. Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup with Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Onion, Celery, and Elbow Noodles.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Item pic

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Hearty with egg noodles.
More about Bread Furst
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Noodles with Chicken$6.00
wheat noodle with grilled chicken, carrots, cabbage, kale, cilantro in sweet & spicy soy dressing
More about Chopsmith
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$16.00
Matzo Balls | Egg Pasta | Mushrooms (df)
More about Unconventional Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
Just what the Doctor ordered. Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup with Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Onion, Celery, and Elbow Noodles.
More about Bakers Daughter

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Macarons

Tamales

Italian Sandwiches

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Kani Salad

Nachos

Pad Thai

Tandoori Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston