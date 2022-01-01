Chicken nuggets in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
More about Central Michel Richard
Central Michel Richard
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington
|Chicken Nuggets
|$11.00
More about All About Burger
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken nuggets & fries
|$8.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|15pc Chicken Nuggets
|$7.99
|7pc Chicken Nugget Kids Meal
|$5.99
More about Eat Brgz - Capitol Hill
Eat Brgz - Capitol Hill
250 7th St. SE, Washington
|Chicken Nuggets
|$6.50
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Kids 6pcs Chicken Nuggets
|$6.99
6pcs of breaded chicken tenders, served with Crispy French fries