Chicken pizza in Washington

Focus Social Club image

 

Focus Social Club

1348 H St NE DC, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pizza$14.00
BBQ Sauce, Oven Roasted chicken, Red onion, Smoked Gouda and finished with Fresh Cilantro
More about Focus Social Club
Mozzeria DC image

 

Mozzeria DC

1300 H St NE STE A, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, and EVOO. Vegetarian.
H Street Meatball Pizza$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil
Wings$8.00
Wood-fired chicken wings coated in mild buffalo sauce with choice of either blue cheese or ranch.
More about Mozzeria DC
169ab937-a35a-4e57-8777-433aefbc2e10 image

 

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.99
Cheese Pizza • Pulled Chicken • Pickled Red Onions • Chives • BBQ Bus ANXOlicious BBQ Sauce • ANXO Hot Sauce
More about Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Chicken Pizza$13.25
Your original favorite just without the pepperoni, comes with cheese and vegan chicken.
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

