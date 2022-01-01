Chicken pizza in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Focus Social Club
1348 H St NE DC, Washington
Chicken Pizza
$14.00
BBQ Sauce, Oven Roasted chicken, Red onion, Smoked Gouda and finished with Fresh Cilantro
Mozzeria DC
1300 H St NE STE A, Washington
Margherita Pizza
$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, and EVOO. Vegetarian.
H Street Meatball Pizza
$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil
Wings
$8.00
Wood-fired chicken wings coated in mild buffalo sauce with choice of either blue cheese or ranch.
Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
BBQ Chicken Pizza
$17.99
Cheese Pizza • Pulled Chicken • Pickled Red Onions • Chives • BBQ Bus ANXOlicious BBQ Sauce • ANXO Hot Sauce