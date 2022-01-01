Chicken pot pies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.00
Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & a Side Salad
Uptown Market
4465 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$29.00
Serves 4.
Chicken pot pie made with chicken simmered in a cream sauce until tender, carrots, and fennel. Wrapped in a flaky all butter pie crust.
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust