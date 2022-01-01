Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Chicken Pot Pie image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$19.00
Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & a Side Salad
More about The Queen Vic
Item pic

 

Uptown Market

4465 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$29.00
Serves 4.
Chicken pot pie made with chicken simmered in a cream sauce until tender, carrots, and fennel. Wrapped in a flaky all butter pie crust.
More about Uptown Market
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
More about Gatsby
Item pic

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$8.50
More about Bread Furst
Pearl Street Warehouse image

BBQ • GRILL

Pearl Street Warehouse

33 Pearl Street SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Saturday Chicken Pot Pie$40.00
More about Pearl Street Warehouse

Map

Map

