Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Item pic

 

Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

415 7th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Roll$12.00
Indian-style, egg-washed wraps with tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions
More about Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
Pho Deli image

 

Pho Deli

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
A8. Spring Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$0.00
More about Pho Deli
Khin Sushi image

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Spring Roll$7.29
More about Khin Sushi
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

701 Second Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma Roll Up$13.00
Lettuce and Tomato, Pickled Turnip, Garlic Yogurt on Soft Pita
More about Cafe Fili
2461aefd-562e-4a80-b648-107327e41040 image

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls$10.00
Chinese hot mustard.
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls$10.00
Chinese hot mustard
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Restaurant banner

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
A8. Summer Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$0.00
More about Pho Viet USA
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
A8. Spring Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$0.00
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Whitefish Salad

Enchiladas

Chicken Nuggets

Fish Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Fruit Salad

Leche Cake

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston