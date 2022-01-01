Chicken rolls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
415 7th Street Northwest, Washington
|Chicken Roll
|$12.00
Indian-style, egg-washed wraps with tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions
More about Pho Deli
Pho Deli
2628 11th St NW, Washington
|A8. Spring Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|$0.00
More about Cafe Fili
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
701 Second Street NE, Washington
|Chicken Shawarma Roll Up
|$13.00
Lettuce and Tomato, Pickled Turnip, Garlic Yogurt on Soft Pita
More about CHIKO - Dupont
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Chinese hot mustard.
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
FRENCH FRIES
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Chinese hot mustard
More about Pho Viet USA
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|A8. Summer Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|$0.00