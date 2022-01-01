Chicken salad in Washington

Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Hook Hall image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington

Avg 4 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ CHICKEN & CRUNCH KALE SALAD SANDWICH$5.99
Kale and carrot slaw, and remoulade on a roll
More about Hook Hall
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

860 E St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
More about Farmbird
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
house made chicken salad with grapes, toasted multigrain bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Chopsmith
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

