Chicken salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington
|BBQ CHICKEN & CRUNCH KALE SALAD SANDWICH
|$5.99
Kale and carrot slaw, and remoulade on a roll
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
860 E St NW, Washington
|Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
house made chicken salad with grapes, toasted multigrain bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish