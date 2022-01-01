Chicken sandwiches in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

e3eb5826-d075-4af0-83fd-e57484450405 image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Church Hall

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and a Honey Sweet and Spicy Sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Raw Onions and Mayo
More about Church Hall
Main pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Eleanor DC

100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy mayo
More about The Eleanor DC
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
More about Boxcar Tavern
Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Tacos$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
Garlic Dipping Bread$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
More about Madhatter
Scarlet Oak image

 

Scarlet Oak

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY Chicken Sandwich$15.00
charred red cabbage slaw, pickles, spicy honey drizzle, fries
More about Scarlet Oak
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried, grilled or blackened, bacon, cheddar,
chipotle aioli, ciabatta
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Hook Hall image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington

Avg 4 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ CHICKEN & CRUNCH KALE SALAD SANDWICH$5.99
Kale and carrot slaw, and remoulade on a roll
More about Hook Hall
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
The Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Diner

2453 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Basil Aioli on a Potato Bun with Fries
More about The Diner
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
Roasted Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.50
Fresh mozzarella & oven roasted tomatoes.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

860 E St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
KBC chicken sandwich image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fedwich

1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (535 reviews)
Takeout
KBC chicken sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, red pepper aioli, pickles, brioche bun - comes with fries
More about Fedwich
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wings Inferno$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
More about Busboys and Poets
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Adobo$18.00
braised chicken thighs in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & a side of jasmine rice
Pancit Bihon$15.00
thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce
Eggplant Adobo with Coconut Milk$16.00
fried eggplant in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice
More about Purple Patch
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$12.00
grilled ciabatta, seasoned chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, sautéed onion & peppers, avocado, cilantro, jalapeños, chipotle cream
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
house made chicken salad with grapes, toasted multigrain bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Chopsmith
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Avocado BLT$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
Sesame Kale Salad$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
BlueJacket image

 

BlueJacket

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
house buffalo. mumbo sauce or sweet & smokey dry rub, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries
Chicken Wings$15.00
Hot jumbo wings lightly breaded and sauced to perfection, with your choice of Mambo sauce, Frankenbutter, or Sweet n Smoky dry rub. Served with Celery and Ranch. **Can NOT be made Gluten Free**
Bluejacket Double Burger$17.50
two 1/4 lb beef patties, dill pickles, american cheese, grilled onions, million island dressing, sesame bun, fries
More about BlueJacket
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh with Sriracha Honey Mustard Slaw and Pickles on a Potato Bun with Fries
More about The Coupe
District Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

District Kitchen

2606 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about District Kitchen
Moreland's Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moreland's Tavern

5501 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion,
buttermilk ranch, brioche
Rainbow Beet Salad$13.00
fennel, carrots, arugula, goat cheese, herb vinaigrette
Wings$13.00
buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing
More about Moreland's Tavern
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender fried Chicken with Herb Aioli, Pimento Cheese & Bread & Butter Pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
More about Bakers Daughter
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Crispy honey dusted chicken breast, cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
More about Honeymoon Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Crispy Chicken

Pupusa

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

Tomato Basil Soup

Tarts

Apple Salad

Hot Chocolate

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston