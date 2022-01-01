Chicken soup in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve chicken soup

Dacha Beer Garden image

 

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg & Cheese$7.00
Fried egg, cheese on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
Lox & cream cheese$10.50
House cured salmon, cucumber, capers, shaved red onions.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken, fresh Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Prescription Chicken image

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grandma Style Chicken Soup$12.00
Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sautéed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls, or BOTH! (BiPartisan)
Cold/Frozen Quart of Soup$12.00
Cold/Frozen soup so you can pop it back in the freezer and stock up!
Bi Partisan Soup$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision! If you'd like another style of broth just choose below!
More about Prescription Chicken
Item pic

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bi-Partisan Chicken Soup$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision!
Grandma Style Chicken Soup$12.00
Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sauteed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls or BOTH!
Spicy Hangover Chicken Soup$13.00
This soup is made with ingredients that help cure a hangover, we promise! Served with pulled chicken and sauteed veggies.
More about Prescription Chicken

