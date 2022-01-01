Chicken soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Fried egg, cheese on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
|Lox & cream cheese
|$10.50
House cured salmon, cucumber, capers, shaved red onions.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken, fresh Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato
More about Prescription Chicken
Prescription Chicken
1819 7th Street NW, Washington
|Grandma Style Chicken Soup
|$12.00
Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sautéed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls, or BOTH! (BiPartisan)
|Cold/Frozen Quart of Soup
|$12.00
Cold/Frozen soup so you can pop it back in the freezer and stock up!
|Bi Partisan Soup
|$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision! If you'd like another style of broth just choose below!
More about Prescription Chicken
Prescription Chicken
1819 7th Street NW, Washington
|Bi-Partisan Chicken Soup
|$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision!
|Grandma Style Chicken Soup
|$12.00
Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sauteed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls or BOTH!
|Spicy Hangover Chicken Soup
|$13.00
This soup is made with ingredients that help cure a hangover, we promise! Served with pulled chicken and sauteed veggies.