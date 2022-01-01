Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$8.00
Chicken, corn tortilla, peppers, onions, cilantro
More about Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
chipotle cream
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Agua 301 Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
shredded chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, chile rajas, guajillo tomato broth
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
shredded chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, chile rajas, guajillo tomato broth
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
grilled chicken, peppers & onions, corn, & celery in a savory broth. topped with fried tortilla strips.
More about Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC

