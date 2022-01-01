Chicken tortilla soup in Washington
224 7th St SE, Washington
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$8.00
Chicken, corn tortilla, peppers, onions, cilantro
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
chipotle cream
Agua 301 Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
shredded chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, chile rajas, guajillo tomato broth
