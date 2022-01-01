Chicken wraps in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Chicken Chorizo and Egg Wrap
|$15.00
Scrambled, organic, free-range eggs, chicken chorizo, tomato, onion, green pepper, monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Onions.
Tap 99
1250 Half Street SE, Washington
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and our House Caesar Dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce, wrapped with mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella and ranch dressing.
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Pulled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$7.99
SALADS
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Mango Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
mango chicken, spinach, carrots, pickled onions, swiss cheese
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Curry Chicken Wrap
|$6.25
Golden raisins, grapes, onion, lettuce, tomato, curry aioli.
|Za’atar Chicken Wrap
|$6.50
Golden raisins, grapes, onion, lettuce, tomato, turmeric aioli.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$6.95
Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard.
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Chicken Tikka Wrap
|$7.50
chick pea salad, raita, baby spinach, curried cauliflower bits, tortilla
|Jerk Chicken Wrap
|$7.50
mojo sauce, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tortilla
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Crispy chicken, tomato, onion, and romaine with a honey mustard drizzle
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken, fresh Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
flour tortilla, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, romaine, red onion, caesar dressing
Colada Shop
1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Mango Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
mango chicken, spinach, carrots, pickled onions, swiss cheese
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Clubhouse
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, house seasoned and toasted Croutons, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, and served with a side of French Fries
Public Bar
1214 18th St NW B, Washington
|CHASE'S CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.00
Breaded chicken, slaw, chipotle mayo; sacked w/ a spinach tortilla and fries