Chicken wraps in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chorizo and Egg Wrap$15.00
Scrambled, organic, free-range eggs, chicken chorizo, tomato, onion, green pepper, monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Onions.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chorizo and Egg Wrap$15.00
Scrambled, organic, free-range eggs, chicken chorizo, tomato, onion, green pepper, monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Onions.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chorizo and Egg Wrap$15.00
Scrambled, organic, free-range eggs, chicken chorizo, tomato, onion, green pepper, monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Onions.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Tap 99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and our House Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce, wrapped with mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella and ranch dressing.
More about Tap 99
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chorizo and Egg Wrap$15.00
Scrambled, organic, free-range eggs, chicken chorizo, tomato, onion, green pepper, monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Onions.
More about Busboys and Poets
Rocklands BBQ DC image

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.99
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Item pic

 

Halal Wrist

3019 Georgia Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Halal Wrist
Colada Shop image

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Chicken Wrap$13.95
mango chicken, spinach, carrots, pickled onions, swiss cheese
More about Colada Shop
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Wrap$6.25
Golden raisins, grapes, onion, lettuce, tomato, curry aioli.
Za’atar Chicken Wrap$6.50
Golden raisins, grapes, onion, lettuce, tomato, turmeric aioli.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$6.95
Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Wrap$7.50
chick pea salad, raita, baby spinach, curried cauliflower bits, tortilla
Jerk Chicken Wrap$7.50
mojo sauce, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tortilla
Jerk Chicken Wrap$7.50
mojo sauce, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tortilla
More about W&C Dining
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.50
Crispy chicken, tomato, onion, and romaine with a honey mustard drizzle
More about Carvings
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chorizo and Egg Wrap$15.00
Scrambled, organic, free-range eggs, chicken chorizo, tomato, onion, green pepper, monterey jack/cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Onions.
More about Busboys and Poets
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

 

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken, fresh Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
flour tortilla, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, romaine, red onion, caesar dressing
More about Chopsmith
Colada Shop image

 

Colada Shop

1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Chicken Wrap$13.95
mango chicken, spinach, carrots, pickled onions, swiss cheese
More about Colada Shop
Church Hall image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Clubhouse

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, house seasoned and toasted Croutons, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, and served with a side of French Fries
More about Clubhouse
CHASE'S CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP image

 

Public Bar

1214 18th St NW B, Washington

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
CHASE'S CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Breaded chicken, slaw, chipotle mayo; sacked w/ a spinach tortilla and fries
More about Public Bar

