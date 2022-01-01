Chili in Washington

Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Tacos$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
Garlic Dipping Bread$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
More about Madhatter
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
Big Ben Burger$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
Spicy Half Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Pappe image

 

Pappe

1317 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3479 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rosemary Garlic Naan$4.50
Palak Paneer$17.00
Butter Chicken$19.00
More about Pappe
Stadium Sports image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLUE RUB BURGER$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
RIBS, HALF RACK$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
More about Stadium Sports
Chili Cheese Fries image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
Large Chili Con Carne$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
Small Chili Con Carne$6.59
An 8oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hi-Lawn

1309 5th Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (818 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Chili$8.00
2 Bean Vegetarian Chili w/ Sour Cream, Cheddar, Chives & Crackers
More about Hi-Lawn
Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon image

TAPAS

Estadio

1520 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon$18.00
The classic tapa ~ shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, red chile; with homemade bread on the side
More about Estadio
Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards

2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Side$3.95
Ground beef, beans, onion, Chipotle and habanero peppers, tomato, pepper jack, sour cream, cilantro and crackers
More about Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
Restaurant banner

 

Victory Restaurant & Lounge

2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chili Jerk Wings$20.00
More about Victory Restaurant & Lounge
Bar Chinois image

DIM SUM

Bar Chinois

455 Eye St, Washington

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Chili Wonton$10.00
pork & shrimp wontons, spicy garlic chili-oil, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, balsamic soy vinaigrette
More about Bar Chinois

