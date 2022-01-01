Chili in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chili
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
|Tacos
|$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
|Garlic Dipping Bread
|$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
|Big Ben Burger
|$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
|Spicy Half Smoke
|$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
Pappe
1317 14th St NW, Washington
|Rosemary Garlic Naan
|$4.50
|Palak Paneer
|$17.00
|Butter Chicken
|$19.00
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|BLUE RUB BURGER
|$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
|RIBS, HALF RACK
|$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
|Large Chili Con Carne
|$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
|Small Chili Con Carne
|$6.59
An 8oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
FRENCH FRIES
Hi-Lawn
1309 5th Street NE, Washington
|Vegetarian Chili
|$8.00
2 Bean Vegetarian Chili w/ Sour Cream, Cheddar, Chives & Crackers
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
|Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon
|$18.00
The classic tapa ~ shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, red chile; with homemade bread on the side
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chili Side
|$3.95
Ground beef, beans, onion, Chipotle and habanero peppers, tomato, pepper jack, sour cream, cilantro and crackers
Victory Restaurant & Lounge
2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington
|Thai Chili Jerk Wings
|$20.00