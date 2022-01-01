Chips and salsa in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

TACOS

El Chucho

3313 11th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHIPS AND SALSA$3.00
El Chucho's house salsa with chips
More about El Chucho
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$4.00
(V)
More about TaKorean
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about Mi Casa
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.50
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Pica Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Taco

1406 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
san diego burrito$11.00
Burritos Regular$9.00
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$6.50
More about Pica Taco
Mi Vida image

 

Mi Vida

98 District Square SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arroz & Frijoles$5.00
Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans
Enchiladas Suizas$20.00
Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese
Chips y Salsa$5.00
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips
More about Mi Vida
Taqueria Habanero image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Taqueria Habanero

3710 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa To-Go$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
Enchiladas de Pollo$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
More about Taqueria Habanero
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.00
(V)
More about TaKorean
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
The Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
More about TaKorean
Chips and Salsa image

TACOS

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$3.50
Our salsa is hand chopped from fresh vegetables, a little spicy, and delicious!
More about Taqueria Nacional
ALERO RESTAURANT image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and salsa$4.99
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
Restaurant banner

 

Alero Dupont

1724 CONNECTICUT AVE NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Chips and Salsa$4.99
More about Alero Dupont
Oyamel image

 

Oyamel

401 7th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$4.00
More about Oyamel

