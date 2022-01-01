Chips and salsa in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
El Chucho
3313 11th St NW, Washington
|CHIPS AND SALSA
|$3.00
El Chucho's house salsa with chips
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.50
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica Taco
1406 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|san diego burrito
|$11.00
|Burritos Regular
|$9.00
|Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
|$6.50
Mi Vida
98 District Square SW, Washington
|Arroz & Frijoles
|$5.00
Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$20.00
Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese
|Chips y Salsa
|$5.00
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Taqueria Habanero
3710 14th St NW, Washington
|Chips & Salsa To-Go
|$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
|Enchiladas de Pollo
|$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
|Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
TaKorean
1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC
|3 Tacos
|$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
|The Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
TACOS
Taqueria Nacional
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
Our salsa is hand chopped from fresh vegetables, a little spicy, and delicious!
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Chips and salsa
|$4.99