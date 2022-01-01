Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Consumer pic

 

Espita & Ghostburger

1250 9th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Triple Chocolate Brownie$6.00
More about Espita & Ghostburger
Item pic

 

Bistro Du Jour

99 District Square SW, Wasington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MZD Dark Chocolate Brownie$4.25
the perfect bite of dark chocolate and the tiniest hint of crunch to the crust, studded with chocolate chips and topped with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. this is a rich, intense chocolate experience.
More about Bistro Du Jour
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Sprig and Sprout

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (8736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Brownie$3.00
Crackly crust, dense and chewy interior.
More about Sprig and Sprout
Item pic

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Brownie$4.25
the perfect bite of dark chocolate and the tiniest hint of crunch to the crust, topped with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. this is a rich, intense chocolate experience.
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Item pic

 

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate-Nutella Brownie$9.00
Nutella-mascarpone frosting, candied hazelnuts, chocolate pearls , whipped cream (vegetarian)
**Ice Cream for Pick-Up/Dine-in Only**
More about All-Purpose

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Cucumber Salad

Pork Dumplings

Steak Frites

Steamed Broccoli

Chocolate Mousse

Paneer Tikka

Salmon

Snapper

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston