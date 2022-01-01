Chocolate brownies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
Espita & Ghostburger
1250 9th St NW,, Washington
|Triple Chocolate Brownie
|$6.00
Bistro Du Jour
99 District Square SW, Wasington
|MZD Dark Chocolate Brownie
|$4.25
the perfect bite of dark chocolate and the tiniest hint of crunch to the crust, studded with chocolate chips and topped with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. this is a rich, intense chocolate experience.
Sprig and Sprout
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Chip Brownie
|$3.00
Crackly crust, dense and chewy interior.
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE
|Dark Chocolate Brownie
|$4.25
