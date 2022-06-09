Chocolate cake in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
|$12.00
served with vanilla icecream
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$8.00
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Yellow Chocolate Cake
|$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Stellina Pizzeria
508 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Chocolate Caprese Cake Slice
|$4.75
Hazelnut chocolate spread, candied walnuts, white chocolate roche, poached pears
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Guinness Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
With A Belgian Chocolate Whipped Ganache & Raspberry Sauce
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Coffee or Chocolate Cake
|$3.50
District Doughnut
5 Market Square SW, Washington
|Chocolate Funfetti Cake
|$4.00
chocolate ganache dip, spring confetti
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Cheese Cake Shake
|$6.49
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Bittersweet chocolate ganache, berries, coffee ice cream, peanuts, and dark rum whipped cream
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Chocolate Cake
|$3.49
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Three Layer Chocolate Cake (Slice)
|$8.99
A trio of dark, milk, and white chocolate mousse, sandwiched with chocolate sponge cake.
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Chocolate Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
|$3.75
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Chocolate Cake
|$14.00
Parsnip Espresso Mousse
Michele's
1201 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Malted Milk Chocolate Cake
|$16.00
Malted Mascarpone, Devil's Food Cake.
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake
|$16.00
Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Easter Egg Chocolate Cake Pop
|$2.50
Easter Egg Chocolate Cake Pop's
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Yellow Cake w/ Chocolate Icing
|$6.95
|Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Icing
|$6.95
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
Uptown Market
4465 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Icebox Cake
|$32.50
Serves 4-6.
A decadent cake made with 78% couverture chocolate, cream, sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa powder. Comes frozen.
