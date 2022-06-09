Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake$12.00
served with vanilla icecream
More about Station 4
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Chocolate Cake image

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$13.00
decadence
More about The Grill
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Chocolate Cake$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

Stellina Pizzeria

508 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Caprese Cake Slice$4.75
Hazelnut chocolate spread, candied walnuts, white chocolate roche, poached pears
More about Stellina Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guinness Chocolate Cake$8.00
With A Belgian Chocolate Whipped Ganache & Raspberry Sauce
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee or Chocolate Cake$3.50
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Item pic

 

District Doughnut

5 Market Square SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Funfetti Cake$4.00
chocolate ganache dip, spring confetti
More about District Doughnut
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2712 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cheese Cake Shake$6.49
More about All About Burger
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
Bittersweet chocolate ganache, berries, coffee ice cream, peanuts, and dark rum whipped cream
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$3.49
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Layer Chocolate Cake (Slice)$8.99
A trio of dark, milk, and white chocolate mousse, sandwiched with chocolate sponge cake.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake$3.75
More about Le Bon Cafe
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

 

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$14.00
Parsnip Espresso Mousse
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Chocolate Cake$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Michele's image

 

Michele's

1201 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Malted Milk Chocolate Cake$16.00
Malted Mascarpone, Devil's Food Cake.
More about Michele's
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake$16.00
Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts
More about Sfoglina
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Easter Egg Chocolate Cake Pop$2.50
Easter Egg Chocolate Cake Pop's
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Cake w/ Chocolate Icing$6.95
Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Icing$6.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.95
More about Stan's Restaurant
Main pic

 

Uptown Market

4465 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Icebox Cake$32.50
Serves 4-6.
A decadent cake made with 78% couverture chocolate, cream, sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa powder. Comes frozen.
More about Uptown Market
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.25
One slice of our fudgey flourless chocolate cake.
Chocolate Latte Cake$6.25
chocolate cake with a vanilla satin filling and latte buttercream frosting
More about A Baked Joint

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Squid

Shumai

Chicken Burgers

Beef Fried Rice

Burritos

Tarts

Sticky Rice

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston