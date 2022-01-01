Chocolate croissants in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Latte
|$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
|Latte
|$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
|Dirty Chai
|$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Traditional Pain au Chocolat
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish