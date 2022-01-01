Chocolate croissants in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Chocolate Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Dirty Chai$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Traditional Pain au Chocolat
More about The Coupe
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

