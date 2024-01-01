Chopped chicken salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|chopped chicken salad
|$8.00
chopped chicken salad-wonton, edamame, cucumber, rice noodle, cabbage, sesame vinaigrette.
More about Roti Mediterranean Bowls, Salads & Pitas
Roti Mediterranean Bowls, Salads & Pitas
1311 F St NW, Washington
|Harissa Chicken Chopped Salad
|$11.95
Harissa Chicken, Mixed Greens, Purple Cabbage, Curried Carrots, Chickpea Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Feta, Citrus Vinaigrette, and Roti Spice