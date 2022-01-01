Chopped salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about The Grill
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|Chopped Salad
|$18.00
avocado / dubliner cheddar / golden raisins / pecans / asian pear / tomato / roasted peppers / red wine vinaigrette
More about TAQUERIA EMISSARY
SANDWICHES
TAQUERIA EMISSARY
2029 P ST NW, Washington
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
choose any torta as a salad on organic greens
More about As You Are.
As You Are.
500 8th Street SE, Washington
|Chopped Veggie Salad
|$14.00
Kale, brussels, red cabbage, cauliflower, proccoli, sprouts. Served with green goddess dressing.
More about Chef Geoff's
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|CG Chopped Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, celery, peppers, parmesan
More about W&C Dining
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Chopped Classic Chef Salad
|$8.95
turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar, cucumber, red onions, peppercorn ranch dressing
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Goat Cheese with a Sherry Vinaigrette.
More about Chef Geoff's
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|CG Chopped Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, celery, peppers, parmesan
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Chopped Taco Salad
|$10.00
With corn, avocado, beans, roasted peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Goat Cheese with a Sherry Vinaigrette.
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Yardbird Chopped Salad
|$18.00
chickpea, pickled onion, goat cheese, spring vegetables, lemon vinaigrette, rotisserie chicken