Chopped salad in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$18.00
avocado / dubliner cheddar / golden raisins / pecans / asian pear / tomato / roasted peppers / red wine vinaigrette
More about The Grill
Main pic

SANDWICHES

TAQUERIA EMISSARY

2029 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$14.00
choose any torta as a salad on organic greens
More about TAQUERIA EMISSARY
Banner pic

 

As You Are.

500 8th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Veggie Salad$14.00
Kale, brussels, red cabbage, cauliflower, proccoli, sprouts. Served with green goddess dressing.
More about As You Are.
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CG Chopped Salad$12.00
mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, celery, peppers, parmesan
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Classic Chef Salad$8.95
turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar, cucumber, red onions, peppercorn ranch dressing
More about W&C Dining
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Goat Cheese with a Sherry Vinaigrette.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Item pic

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CG Chopped Salad$12.00
mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, celery, peppers, parmesan
More about Chef Geoff's
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Taco Salad$10.00
With corn, avocado, beans, roasted peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Goat Cheese with a Sherry Vinaigrette.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yardbird Chopped Salad$18.00
chickpea, pickled onion, goat cheese, spring vegetables, lemon vinaigrette, rotisserie chicken
More about Yardbird
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Goat Cheese with a Sherry Vinaigrette.
More about Bakers Daughter

